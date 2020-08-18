Suspect sought after person injured in Eastpointe shooting

The Detroit News

Eastpointe police are working to find a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday night that injured a person in what police are describing as a domestic violence incident.

Officers were called to the 22000 block of Linwood at about 8 p.m. on a report of gunfire, investigators said in a statement.

One person was found shot, according to the release. EMS rushed the victim to the hospital. Authorities did not release other details on their condition or the incident.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting is domestic violence related," police said. "Officers and detectives are searching for the suspect. The investigation is evolving."