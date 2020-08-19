Roseville police investigating death of child, 2

Roseville — Police are investigating the weekend death of a toddler, officials said.

They said the 2-and-half-year-old child died while in a babysitter's care. Police were called at about 9 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 29000 block of Utica Road near 12 Mile for a report of a deceased child.

Police said the babysitter, the deceased toddler and other children had been involved in an unreported car crash earlier in the day somewhere in Warren. Investigators said it is not clear if the crash contributed to the child's death.

Officials said detectives will wait for autopsy results before seeking any charges.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez