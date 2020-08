Harrison Township — A 55-year-old man was found dead early Thursday morning in a Harrison Township retention pond, police said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office found the man's body about 6:50 a.m., in the area of Jefferson and Gatz.

The sheriff's office identifies the man as Danny Haney. A passerby was walking and saw a body in the pond and called 911.

Police do not believe there was foul play.