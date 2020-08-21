Man in standoff with St. Clair Shores police found dead

A man was found dead in a motel room early Friday after a standoff with St. Clair Shores police, officials said.

The man appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot, they said.

Authorities were called about 9 p.m. Thursday to the Shore Pointe Motor Lodge by a guest seeking medical assistance. The motel is on Nine Mile between Harper Avenue and Interstate 94.

The caller told dispatchers he was not feeling well and possibly having a mental breakdown, officials said.

St. Clair Shores police officers responded. As they approached the caller's room, they heard gunshots inside it.

Officers and paramedics evacuated the motel's other guests and then took cover, according to authorities.

After speaking with the other guests and motel staff, witnesses told officers they had seen the caller with an AK-47 rifle earlier in the day.

By 1 a.m. Friday, attempts to communicate with the caller failed and officers didn't know whether the caller was alone in the room. They summoned the department's special tactical team.

About 3:15 a.m., police made entry into the room and found his body. Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are not releasing any further information at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez