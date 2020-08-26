SUBSCRIBE NOW
MACOMB COUNTY

Eastpointe police seek tips on man who peered into girl's bedroom window

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Eastpointe — Police are asking the public for help to find a suspected peeping Tom.

Officers were called at about 3:50 a.m. Monday to a home in the area of Redmond and Lincoln for a complaint of a man peering into the bedroom of an 11-year-old girl, according to authorities. The neighborhood is near Gratiot and Toepfer Drive.

Eastpointe police are looking for a man accused of peeking into an 11-year-old girl's bedroom window early Monday morning.

Images of the man were captured by a home's security cameras and revealed he was also carrying a step ladder.

Police conducted a search for the man with a canine unit, but did not locate him.

Officials said there have been two other similar incidents involving the same man.

The man is described as a 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Eastpointe police detectives at (586) 445-5100 ext. 1027.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

