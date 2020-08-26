Eastpointe police seek tips on man who peered into girl's bedroom window
Eastpointe — Police are asking the public for help to find a suspected peeping Tom.
Officers were called at about 3:50 a.m. Monday to a home in the area of Redmond and Lincoln for a complaint of a man peering into the bedroom of an 11-year-old girl, according to authorities. The neighborhood is near Gratiot and Toepfer Drive.
Images of the man were captured by a home's security cameras and revealed he was also carrying a step ladder.
Police conducted a search for the man with a canine unit, but did not locate him.
Officials said there have been two other similar incidents involving the same man.
The man is described as a 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call Eastpointe police detectives at (586) 445-5100 ext. 1027.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez