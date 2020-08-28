Man held on $1 million bond in Eastpointe child sex case

A 38-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor and held on a $1 million bond, Eastpointe police said Friday.

Officers learned of the incident involving the man, identified in jail records as Jason Ryan Norton, on Monday, investigators said in a news release.

"It appears that the perpetrator found the victim on the Internet," according to the release. "The victim was lured to a meeting with the perpetrator and was allegedly assaulted."

Detectives arrested Norton within hours of receiving the case and executed a search warrant at his home, police said.

Norton was arraigned Friday in Eastpointe's 38th District Court on three-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bond was set at $1 million. Norton remains at Macomb County Jail and has a court hearing scheduled for Sept. 15, records show.