MACOMB COUNTY

State police investigate possible road rage incident on I-94

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident reported Friday on Interstate 94 in Macomb County.

Troopers from the MSP Metro North Post responded to a report of a possible shooting on the highway's eastbound side near Harrison Township about 5 p.m., according to the state police Twitter page.

A 911 caller "reported a blue car and possibly a black car involved in some type of road rage incident," officials posted. "The witness then observed an occupant of the blue car reach out of their vehicle with a gun in their hand and fire at the black car," which exited the freeway.

A check with other area agencies and hospitals did not reveal any victims, there were no other 911 calls linked to a shooting on the interstate and no evidence was found, MSP said Friday night.

Part of eastbound I-94 was closed for more than an hour while K-9 units searched between Little Mack and Harper.

Anyone with information is asked to call (248) 584-5740.

