State police investigate possible road rage incident on I-94

Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident reported Friday on Interstate 94 in Macomb County.

Troopers from the MSP Metro North Post responded to a report of a possible shooting on the highway's eastbound side near Harrison Township about 5 p.m., according to the state police Twitter page.

A 911 caller "reported a blue car and possibly a black car involved in some type of road rage incident," officials posted. "The witness then observed an occupant of the blue car reach out of their vehicle with a gun in their hand and fire at the black car," which exited the freeway.

A check with other area agencies and hospitals did not reveal any victims, there were no other 911 calls linked to a shooting on the interstate and no evidence was found, MSP said Friday night.

Part of eastbound I-94 was closed for more than an hour while K-9 units searched between Little Mack and Harper.

Anyone with information is asked to call (248) 584-5740.