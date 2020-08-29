Michigan State Police probing another freeway shooting on I-94

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police are investigating another possible freeway shooting that occurred Friday in Macomb County, authorities said.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael A. Shaw said the latest incident like most of the 15 freeway shootings reported since June, was the result of road rage, where a conflict between motorists escalated.

The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 94 between Little Mack and Harper in Harrison Township. A witness called 911 and said the driver of a blue car reached out of their vehicle with a gun and fired at another car, possibly a black vehicle.

There were no 911 calls from victims and a check with other area agencies and hospitals did not find any victims, police said.

The freeway was closed for a about an hour from Little Mack to Harper so a K-9 unit could search for evidence, and none was found, they said.

Anyone with information can call (248) 584-5740 or leave a tip on The Michigan State Police mobile app.