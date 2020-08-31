By appointment only, Warren city hall opens again to public

Warren — After nearly six months of closed city offices due to COVID-19, Warren City Hall is now open again on weekdays, the city announced Monday.

City Hall will be open for limited hours and by appointment only, starting Monday. Its hours are 0:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A security station will screen for appointments. People must visit only the department where they have scheduled an appointment and must leave the building from the same floor they entered.

Employees and visitors are required to wear masks.

Warren's Civic Center Library is open on that same schedule, and by the same rules. The rest of its libraries are back on their regular schedules, but people have to call ahead to reserve time for computer usage.