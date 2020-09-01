Target of robbery in Roseville car wash fires fatal shot at suspect, police say

An attempted robbery at a Roseville car wash Tuesday ended with the target of the robbery, a customer, fatally shooting one of the suspects, police said.

A man was at the Wash Pointe Car Wash in the 26000 block of Gratiot about 7 p.m. when two people approached, "produced a handgun and attempted to rob" him, investigators said in a statement.

The customer was armed and exchanged gunfire with one of the alleged robbers, according to the release.

During the exchange, the suspect was wounded. That person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Details on the customer and other suspect were not immediately released.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.