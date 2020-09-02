Deceased suspect in robbery at Roseville car wash identified as Detroit teen

Roseville — Police say they've identified the suspect who was shot and killed during an alleged attempted robbery at a car wash Tuesday as a 16-year-old male from Detroit.

Authorities say they also are looking for a second suspect in the attempted robbery.

The victim in the incident, who shot the suspect, has been released pending further investigation, Roseville Deputy Police Chief Mitchell Berlin said in a statement.

Police said the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wash Pointe Car Wash in the 26000 block of Gratiot at Frazho Road between 10 Mile and Interstate 696.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was at the car wash when he was approached by two people. One of the two suspects "produced a handgun and attempted to rob" the victim, police said in a statement Tuesday.

The customer was armed and exchanged gunfire with one of the alleged robbers. He wounded one of the suspects, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Roseville police (586) 447-4484.

