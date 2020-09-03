Chesterfield man charged in motor vehicle death of 10-year-old

The Detroit News

A Chesterfield man has been charged Thursday with three felonies after he allegedly ran a red light and killed a 10-year-old girl in another car.

Timothy John Otto, 60, has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death. He faces up to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge and 15 years each for the other charges.

The fatal crash took place on July 25, according to the Warren Police Department. The girl and her mother were heading back to their home from Tim Hortons when Otto allegedly disregarded a red light at 10 Mile and Ryan and crashed his 2000 Ford truck and trailered backhoe into their 2003 Honda.

The impact crushed the passenger side and killed the girl, police said.

Warren police says Otto intends to turn himself in on Friday, when he will be arraigned before Judge MIchael Chupa of 37th District Court.

"This can only be described as a tragedy all the way around," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "My hope is that the arrest of the man who killed this child gives her family some semblance of justice and peace."