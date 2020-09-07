One injured in Warren apartment shooting

Warren — Police are investigating a shooting at the Warren Manor apartment complex Monday that left one person injured.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday outside the apartment at 214721 Dequindre, authorities said.

Police at the scene said the person was injured and taken to the hospital. They would not release further information on what led to the shooting.

