Feds unveil charges against ex-Macomb prosecutor Smith

Detroit — Federal prosecutors Wednesday announced criminal charges against former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, who is expected to plead guilty to obstructing justice and encouraging underlings to lie to the FBI.

Smith obstructed a grand jury investigation into a wire fraud scheme that started in 2012, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Smith controlled a campaign fund, telling donors the money would be used for re-election.

"Sometimes that was true," Schneider said, "but sometimes that was a lie. It was a fraud. That is because Mr. Smith stole money from his campaign account and used it for his own personal whims."

Smith will plead guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, his lawyers Martin Crandall and John Dakmak said in a statement Wednesday.

“Never did I trade justice for money or any other benefit,” Smith said in a statement Wednesday. “Let me be absolutely clear: The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office was never for sale under my watch. I acted irresponsibly and recklessly, and I will be held accountable for my actions. However, I never compromised when it came to protecting the citizens of Macomb County and prosecuting criminals.”

The criminal charge was announced six months after The Detroit News exclusively reported that Smith had resigned while pursuing a deal to plead guilty to forthcoming federal corruption charges.

Smith's lawyers were negotiating with federal prosecutors to resolve a corruption investigation that coincided with a separate state probe that in March led to the Michigan Attorney General's Office filing racketeering charges against the county's top law enforcement officer. Smith and three others were accused of participating in a scheme to embezzle $600,000 in county forfeiture funds.

Smith, 53, of Macomb Township, is the highest-ranking public official ensnared in a years-long federal crackdown on corruption in Macomb County. Since 2016, federal prosecutors have secured the convictions of 22 contractors and public officials, including former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds, trash mogul Chuck Rizzo and towing titan Gasper Fiore, and FBI agents continue to investigate bribery allegations involving former county Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco.

Smith had approximately $55,000 in checks written from his campaign account that was purportedly for renting a campaign office, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

"But that was a sham," Schneider said.

An unidentified associate cashed the checks and gave Smith the money "for Smith's own enjoyment," Schneider said.

In 2016, Smith gave a $20,000 check to an unidentified assistant prosecutor. That person gave $15,000 to Smith "for his own personal expenses" and kept the rest, Schneider said.

Smith also tried to cover up the crimes, the U.S. Attorney said.

In September 2019, Smith learned a grand jury was investigating the use of his campaign account and that FBI agents were planning to interview his associates, Schneider said.

"Smith tried to convince his associate to falsely tell the FBI that the $55,000 kicked back to Smith was simply a loan that Smith would repay."

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.