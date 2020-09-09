St. Clair Shores police seek tips on man who drove on lawn, threw rocks

St. Clair Shores — Police are asking the public to help identify a man who drove on another person's lawn and threw rocks at his house.

Officials said the incident happened at about 3 p.m. Friday. The man drove a silver Chevrolet HHR over a home's lawn, got out of the vehicle and threw multiple rocks at the house. Police didn't provide much more detail.

However, they released video of the incident captured by the home's security system.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspect's vehicle should call St. Clair Shores Police detectives at (586) 445-5312.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez