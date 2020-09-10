Roseville teen arrested after Warren man shot in face, police say

A Roseville teen was arrested Thursday on allegations that he shot a Warren man multiple times in the face.

Roseville police said a 19-year-old was arrested shortly after the shooting at 3:15 p.m. on Superior Street near Barkman, just off 11 Mile Road.

Officers responding to a call of a possible shooting found a 45-year-old victim shot several times in the face, police said in a news release. The victim was transported to a hospital and was in stable but serious condition.

Police said the suspect will remain in custody until an arraignment expected Monday in 39th District Court in Roseville.

