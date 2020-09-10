Sterling Heights library connects residents with WiFi hotspots

The Detroit News

The Sterling Heights Public Library is offering 12 new WiFi hotspots that can be checked out.

Residents can check out the hotspots for up to one week with a library card and can reserve one by calling (586) 446-2665, pressing 3 for Adult Services, or by placing a hold at shpl.net and searching for SHL HOTSPOT.

“Since residents have been encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, a reliable connection to the internet is more important than ever,” said library director Tammy Turgeon. “We don’t want anyone in our community to feel isolated as we continue to work through this pandemic.”

The library has 32 hotspots for residents’ use, each wsith a charging cable and instructions. Patrons will be notified their hotspot is ready by text, email or voicemail. Residents can get their hotspot via the library’s curbside pickup service.

“We wanted to make this as simple as possible for our patrons to use,” said library technical services coordinator Catherine Les.

The library received funding for the additional hotspots from the CARES Act, which is designed to help communities deal with the COVID-19 crisis.