MACOMB COUNTY

Chesterfield police seek suspect who shot at construction workers

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Chesterfield Township — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man and woman involved a Thursday shooting. 

Officers were called at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday to the area of Gratiot Avenue and Carriage Way Drive south of 24 Mile Road to respond to a report of multiple gunshots.

Chesterfield Township police said a man who was in this car got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at construction workers on Sept. 10, 2020, after they told him to leave the woman he was arguing with alone.

Members of a construction crew who were nearby told police they heard a couple arguing inside a black car that was parked in a lot. They told officers they yelled at the man to leave the woman alone.

The man got out of the car, walked towards the construction workers and then fired a gun at them, according to authorities. He then got back into the car and fled the area.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, which was captured by a nearby security camera. 

Anyone with information about the shooting or the man or woman involved should call Chesterfield Township police detectives at (586)-949-3426.

