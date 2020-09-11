Chesterfield police seek suspect who shot at construction workers

Chesterfield Township — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man and woman involved a Thursday shooting.

Officers were called at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday to the area of Gratiot Avenue and Carriage Way Drive south of 24 Mile Road to respond to a report of multiple gunshots.

Members of a construction crew who were nearby told police they heard a couple arguing inside a black car that was parked in a lot. They told officers they yelled at the man to leave the woman alone.

The man got out of the car, walked towards the construction workers and then fired a gun at them, according to authorities. He then got back into the car and fled the area.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, which was captured by a nearby security camera.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the man or woman involved should call Chesterfield Township police detectives at (586)-949-3426.

