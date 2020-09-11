Warren couple describe feeling terrorized in their own home after reported hate crimes

Warren — A tear trickled down Candace Hall's cheek as she described feeling terrorized inside her own home, following three nights of harassment this week that culminated in bullets smashing through her front window Thursday night.

"I can't sit on my couch — a bullet is in the back of it," said Hall during a press conference Friday in the lobby of Warren Police Headquarters.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said his detectives are investigating three incidents he's calling hate crimes that terrorized Hall, her husband Eddie and their two children on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"It's disgusting, and we're outraged about a hate crime we believe was committed against Mr. and Mrs. Hall," Dwyer said. "These are veterans who served our country. Obviously, we're very concerned."

Previously: Black family's window smashed, vehicles vandalized with racist words in Warren

Police say they recovered six 9 mm shell casings from the Halls' home from a shooting Thursday night at about 11:30 p.m. Police also have grainy video of a man slinking around the side of the Halls' house.

Detectives said the suspect was about 5'8, between 20-25. He appeared to be muscular, but police said they couldn't determine his race. Because he fled on foot after each incident, Dwyer said police believe he lives in the neighborhood.

"We'll get him," Dwyer said. "It's just a matter of when."

Dwyer said police are offering a $3,000 reward that leads to the suspect's arrest. He added his detectives have alerted the FBI about the incidents, and that he plans to seek federal charges against the man once he's arrested.

"Somebody knows who did this," Dwyer said. "(Tipsters) can remain anonymous. This has got to stop immediately."

The Halls have a Black Lives Matter sign displayed in their window, which Candace Hall said she believed is why her family was targeted — but, she vowed, "we're not taking it down."

Eddie Hall said the incidents have left his feeling violated.

"My only safe place is my home, so for somebody to do what they're doing now is unacceptable. We're a Christian family. We love the Lord and treat everyone right ... I shovel my neighbors' snow; we get along with people in our neighborhood.

"I'm so upset because there's nothing I can do to comfort my family," said Eddie Hall.

Thursday's shooting followed other reported incidents targeting the Halls on Wednesday and Monday, Dwyer said.

On Wednesday, at about 10:30 p.m., someone slashed the tires on the Halls' car, and used a marker to draw a swastika on the vehicle, along with the inscriptions, 'terrorist Black Lives Matter," "not welcome," and "get the f--- out," Dwyer said.

Someone fired shots at the home Monday at about 10:30 p.m., although the Halls said at first they though it was fireworks.

The Halls, who met while both were serving in the U.S. Army, said they've lived in their neighborhood for six years without any problems before this week.

Candace Hall said she's praying for whoever has been terrorizing them.

"I just don't know why someone would do this to us," she said.