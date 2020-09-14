Kid Rock to perform at Macomb Co. campaign rally with Trump Jr.

Harrison Township — Kid Rock is expected to join Donald Trump Jr. for a Monday night "Make America Great Again" rally at a Macomb County boat club.

Trump Jr.'s visit to Michigan, along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, chair of the president's victory campaign and Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, is part of a multi-state schedule this week to promote Republican President Donald Trump's agenda.

The event at Bumpers Landing Boat Club comes after former Vice President Joe Biden and Trump each held separate campaign-related rallies in the state last week.

Trump last Thursday made his first campaign stop in Michigan since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Before a crowd of about 5,000 inside an airport hangar in Freeland, Trump boasted about all he's done for Michigan, including claims of rescuing the already revived auto industry. He lashed out at Democratic presidential candidate Biden and Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"No president has done for Michigan what President Trump has done for Michigan,” the president told the crowd in the state's Saginaw County.

Trump has publicly clashed with Whitmer in the last six months over her handling of the virus outbreak. On Thursday night he reiterated his call for Whitmer to "open up your state," labeling her a "liberal hypocrite" since her husband sought to get his boat launched during the pandemic in May. Whitmer has said the request was a failed attempt at humor.

The president won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016 against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and is hoping for a repeat in the battleground state on Nov. 3.

Trade policy promises is a key issue in the fall campaign, and it was a focus of Trump's speech.

In January, he signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement. Under the new deal, automakers will have to produce cars with 75% of parts originating from the U.S., Canada or Mexico to qualify for duty-free treatment, up from NAFTA's 62.5% level.

Biden, who addressed the public Wednesday from the parking lot of the United Auto Workers Region 1 headquarters in Warren, detailed plans to financially penalize companies that move jobs overseas and provide a tax credit for those who invest within the country's borders. Biden told a group of union workers in Detroit that Trump was allowing the country to go to "Hell in a handbasket economically."

"We’re not doing a thing about it," Biden said last week of Trump's administration.

Biden led the Republican incumbent 47% to 42% in a poll of 600 likely Michigan voters released by The Detroit News and WDIV on Tuesday. The poll had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.

cferretti@detroitnews.com