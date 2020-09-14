Roseville man, 19, to be charged with shooting Warren man in face

Roseville — Authorities have authorized charges against a 19-year-old man accused of shooting a Warren man multiple times in the face last week, officials said.

The man — who police have identified as Christian Branch — is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in 39th District Court in Roseville.

He is facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder, a life felony; felony firearm possession, which is punishable by up to two years in prison; and armed robbery, which also carries a sentence of up to life in prison, officials said.

Police said officers arrested the man shortly after the shooting, which happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Superior near Barkman, just off 11 Mile.

They accuse him of shooting a 45-year-old shot several times in the face. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable but serious condition.

