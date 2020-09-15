Man to be charged in 2013 murders of Clinton Twp. woman, her daughter, 12

Clinton Township — Police have arrested an additional suspect in the 2013 murders of a woman and her daughter, officials said Tuesday.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned on charges Wednesday, they said. Macomb County's prosecutor has authorized homicide charges against the man, according to police.

He is currently being held at the Clinton Township Police Department.

Police said they are not release any other information about the case at this time.

Tina Geiger, 46, and her daughter, Krissy, 12, were found dead in July 2013 by a security guard in their Parkway Village apartment near Metro Parkway and Harper. The guard was sent to the apartment after the complex's manager reported the woman and her daughter hadn't been seen for several days.

