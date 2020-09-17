2nd man charged in 2013 double slaying in Clinton Twp.

A second man arrested in the 2013 slaying of a Clinton Township woman and her daughter has been arraigned.

Henry Jermaine Johnson, 35, was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday in 41B District Court on a two-count felony warrant for homicide-open murder.

He is being held on a bond of $500,000 at the Macomb County Jail.

Tina Geiger, 46, and her daughter, Krissy, 12, both of whom were developmentally disabled, were found slain in July 2013 in their Parkway Village apartment near Metro Parkway and Harper in Clinton Township.

A security guard found them after being sent to the woman's apartment to check on them after the complex's manager reported they hadn't been seen for several days.

Johnson's arrest in the case came about a month after his brother, Tony James Johnson, 40, was charged in the slayings.

Police say the men lived a building over from the one in which the girl and her mother lived. Authorities say the brothers are not talking to police about the slayings, and a motive is still being investigated.

Henry Johnson was taken into custody by Clinton Township Police detectives, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, at his Detroit home Tuesday without incident. He is due back in court Sept. 30 for a probable cause conference.

Tony Johnson, who is being held on a $1 million, cash-surety bond, is scheduled back before a judge for a competency exam Nov. 30.