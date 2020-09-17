South Dakota gov, MyPillow's CEO rally for Trump in Macomb Co.

Shelby Township — Blue-collar workers and members of the Macomb County Republican Party gathered Thursday to hear from national surrogates of President Donald Trump advocating for his re-election.

The event, held by Workers for Trump, included speeches by UAW workers, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski and MyPillow CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell.

The advocates said Michigan's leaders were steering people in the wrong direction while Trump would defend them. More than 100 people gathered without masks in the exterior of the Shelby Gardens Banquet Center chanting "four more years."

Terry Bowman, a Ford Motor Co. worker and co-chair of Michigan Republican Party, kicked off the event saying he spent all summer making ventilators and shields at the Rawsonville Plant in Ypsilanti "because of our great president."

"Not union officials, but rank and file workers, blue-collar workers, anyone that goes out and earns a paycheck are fully in support of President Donald Trump and it's pretty easy to see why, when you look at trade deals like the USMCA," Bowman from Ypsilanti told The Detroit News. "This is something that union officials and workers have been asking for over a generation to get rid of and it was this president who promised to get rid of unfair trade deals and focus on American jobs and American workers first."

The event was held in Macomb County, once known as the home of Reagan Democrats, but now, Bowman said, home of "Trump Republicans."

"Joe Biden has come out and endorsed the Green New Deal which will destroy the manufacturing of the auto industry here in Michigan," he told the crowd. "... He treats the auto industry as the enemy. It's just like what workers heard Hillary Clinton say about the coal mines. Workers understand they need a president who puts their jobs first."

South Dakota's Noem said she traveled to Michigan to deliver a message Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not, she said.

"I think people here are suffering because of her decisions. They need to hear how Republican policies, this president's policies, can impact their lives in a different way," she told The News, adding South Dakota took a different approach than Michigan during the pandemic.

"I never defined an essential business, never shut down any businesses. This president gave us the resources we needed to do testing and protect people, but also allowed us to follow the constitution and to protect people's rights and freedoms."

Noem touted South Dakota's strong economy with a 4.8% unemployment rate and with a budget surplus despite the pandemic and have been "back to normal for five months."

"Our No. 1 industry is agriculture, number two is tourism and is up 148%. We've been able to show the nation you can host big events, allow them to have some normalcy to their life, but also protect their health," she said. "So, I think that's a testimony when you have a governor that makes very different decisions."

The rally followed a Trump campaign rally in Freeland last week, which drew a crowd estimated at 5,000 people. The event was outside in an airport hangar. Masks were supposed to be required, but many attendees didn't wear them. During the event, the president called on Whitmer to "open up your state."

Whitmer called out Trump, saying the campaign events violated her COVID-19 executive orders and "fly in the face of the best science."

The governor made the comments Tuesday afternoon answering reporters' questions at a small, backyard campaign event in Battle Creek with Jill Biden, the wife of the Democratic presidential candidate.

"The Michigan events have been outside. At least, there's that," Whitmer said of Trump. "What we've seen them doing in other states has been indoors.

"This is the exact kind of thing that creates potential super-spreader events."

As of Wednesday, Michigan has 113,863 COVID-19 cases and the death toll rose to 6,623. More than 85,000 people are recovering from the virus.

CEO Lindell said Michigan and Minnesota are neck and neck for worst decisions made by their governors. He added he was 99.9% sure he'd be the next governor of Minnesota, replacing Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

"With one of my foundations based in Detroit, I've spent five years here now (with) the workers in the inner city, everything was moving in the right direction ... ," he said. "These restrictions that are made are restricting them while others in South Dakota are still working.

"Donald Trump didn't do this, China did it."

Lewandowski said the most important rally Trump had was in Grand Rapids on election morning in 2016. More than 13,000 people were in attendance and he won the state by a narrow 10,704 votes that night.

"We are here to remind the people of Michigan of the promises he's made and the promises he's delivered on the last four years," he said. "... Rebuilding our military, making sure that our men and women who serve on the thin blue line are supported which is a sharp contrast to what the Biden-Harris administration wants to do."

Michigan Democratic Party officials and Whitmer's office were not immediately available for comment.

