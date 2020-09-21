Road worker struck, killed in hit-and-run on I-94

Michigan State Police are seeking a driver accused of fatally striking a road worker Monday on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.

Troopers from the agency's Metro North Post were alerted about the incident in the eastbound lanes near Nine Mile about 3 p.m., officials said in a statement on Twitter.

The worker, identified as a 26-year-old Chesterfield Township resident, "was near an orange road service vehicle" at the time of the collision, according to the post.

The man was a Macomb County Department of Roads employee, county Executive Mark Hackel said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this individual," he said. "The county is committed to working with the Michigan State Police to determine how this tragedy happened.”

Authorities did not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call MSP dispatch at (313) 237-2450.

Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed at Eight Mile, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

"On scene investigation is completed and once the medical examiner is complete the freeway will be reopened," state police said. "We have received numerous tips so far in this investigation."