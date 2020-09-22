Deputies investigate fatal hit & run of bicyclist in Ray Twp.

Ray Township — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday while riding a bicycle, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 7:17 a.m. to a residence near Romeo Plank and 27 Mile to a report of a unresponsive man laying in a grassy area.

Officials said the man is about 50 years old.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the victim or the incident should call the Detective Bureau of the sheriff's office at (586) 307-9358.

