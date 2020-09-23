Man arrested in fatal hit & run of bicyclist in Ray Twp.

A Ray Township man has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday fatal hit and run of a bicyclist, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning, according to authorities. He was driving the vehicle investigators believe is involved in the crash.

The man will remain in custody while county prosecutors review the case against him, officials said.

They identified the victim in the crash as Joseph Frank Jaye, 53, also of Ray Township.

Deputies were called at about 7:17 a.m. Tuesday to a residence near Romeo Plank and 27 Mile to a report of a unresponsive man lying in a grassy area.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the victim or the incident should call the Detective Bureau of the sheriff's office at (586) 307-9358.

