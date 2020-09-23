State police seize vehicle believed to be linked to fatal I-94 hit-and-run

St. Clair Shores — Michigan State Police believe they know the identity of the driver who killed a Macomb County road worker Monday on Interstate 94 in a hit-and-run, and believe they have located the vehicle involved, police said Wednesday.

Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman and commander for Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit, tweeted Wednesday that police have seized the vehicle and are processing it.

"We are not releasing (the type of vehicle) at this time," Shaw told The News. There was no description offered in the early hours after the fatal crash either.

Monday:Road worker struck, killed in hit-and-run on I-94

The driver on eastbound I-94 near Nine Mile killed a 26-year-old Chesterfield Township man who had been with the department for only six months. The victim's name was Zachary Morisette, said Eric Dimoff, a spokesman for the Macomb County department of roads

Police were still "develop(ing) leads" to the driver's identity, Shaw wrote, but police hope the driver turns himself or herself in.

"If you are the driver of that vehicle, call us or come in to the post so we can resolve this crash," Shaw tweeted.

As of Tuesday, 730 people have died in car crashes in Michigan this year. That's 58 more deaths than this time last year, according to state police data.