Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run in Ray Township

A Ray Township man was charged Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run this week that left a bicyclist dead, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Jerel Robinson was arraigned in Romeo's 42-1 District Court on two felony counts: failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death.

Bond was set at $25,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 20.

A tip led sheriff's deputies to arrest the 46-year-old a day earlier, "still driving the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash," investigators said Thursday. "Evidence recovered at the scene will be processed by sheriff deputies to confirm the vehicle was involved in the fatal crash."

The victim was found early Tuesday laying in a grassy area near Romeo Plank and 27 Mile. He has been identified as Joseph Jaye, 53, a township resident.