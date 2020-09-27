Macomb Township teen accidentally shot in head in Roseville

A Macomb Township teen is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head while at a small gathering in Roseville.

Roseville Police said the shooting occurred after two people were showing each other their illegal handguns at a gathering of about seven people at a house in the 17000 block of Ivanhoe.

Around 8:26 p.m. a 20-year-old man from Warren unintentionally fired a shot from one of the handguns, striking a 17-year-old teen in the head.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The 20-year-old is being held at the Roseville Police Department for further investigation, though police believe the shooting was "accidental by all of the people present."