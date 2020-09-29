Arrest made after Warren family reports rock through window, racist messages

An arrest has been made after a Warren couple said they were terrorized in their home for three nights this month, including having bullets smash through their front window.

“Just to know that they have someone in custody, I think I’ll be able to sleep tonight without waking up every 15 minutes or so and constantly checking my ring security system to see if someone is coming, said Candace Hall, who called the incidents hate crimes.

Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer confirmed the arrest Tuesday evening for the incidents on Tallman. He did not say what the charges could be or offer details about the suspect.

“This is something that is not tolerated in Warren and it was the No. 1 priority with the Warren Police Department from the day that hate crime took place," he said. "We used just as much resources as we would in a homicide investigation.”

The incidents took place on the nights of Sept. 7-10 at the home Hall shares with her husband, Eddie Hall. Three of their vehicles were damaged, a rock crashed through the front window and a bullet piercedtheir living room couch and six shell casings were found at the home.

The couple's 18-year-old son was home at the time.

Dwyer said the suspect admitted to the crimes. The department was investigating the incidents as hate crimes, he said earlier this month.

“As a police commissioner, I made sure we did everything possible and it turned out that the detectives who did some outstanding police work were able to arrest and get a confession for the person responsible,” he said.

The Halls were watching TV in their living room when they saw a man hiding behind another car. Shortly after, Candace Hall said she heard a crash and saw glass flying.

A rock had shattered their front window and landed on the couch. Racial threats were written on their cars, including "terrorist black lives matter" and "not welcome" with a swastika.

Police also found slashed tires on the family’s vehicles.

Candace Hall said they may have been targeted because of a Black Lives Matter sign in a window of the home and believes the incidents were racially motivated.

A news conference on the arrest is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, Dwyer said.