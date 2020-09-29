Macomb Co., contractors settle lawsuit over Fraser sinkhole for $12.5M

Fraser — Macomb County will receive $12.5 million to settle a lawsuit it filed against contractors that caused a sewer collapse and football-field size sinkhole on Christmas Eve 2016.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Tuesday the insurance company for the three contractors sued by the county agreed to pay the settlement after about a week of mediation.

"I'm very proud to tell ratepayers ... that we have come to a settlement agreement of $12.5 million," she said during a morning news conference held near the site of the sinkhole that opened up on 15 Mile near Utica Road in Fraser. "That's the biggest award that the Macomb County government has actually ever received in history. We're feeling pretty good about the award."

Miller was joined by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and her staff at the news conference.

The money will be used to help pay for a $28 million project to upgrade another part of the sewer line, the public works commissioner said.

She praised her staff and other county employees involved in the legal matter.

Miller said if the county would have continued to pursue the issue in court, it could have taken at least three years to resolve and would cost the county millions of dollars in legal fees. There was also the matter of the statute of limitations.

"We would have really been rolling the dice, spending a lot more money and maybe not getting anything," Miller said. "We did what we thought was the proper thing and accepted the mediation award."

On behalf of Macomb County, the Macomb Interceptor Drain Drainage District board in April 2019 sued the contractors over the sinkhole. The board is made up of Miller, a representative of Hackel's office and Macomb County Commissioner Robert Mijac, D-Sterling Heights.

More: Lawsuit filed against firms in Fraser sewer collapse

The lawsuit named two general contractors, Jay Dee Contractors and Inland Waters Pollution Control, and a subcontractor that worked for both firms, Metco Services.

Miller said all three companies were performing work on the pipe system. She said all three also claimed human error was to blame for circumstances that opened a crack in the sanitary sewer pipe, caused infiltration of sand into the pipe, and eventually caused the collapse of the sewer and the ground above on 15 Mile at Eberlein.

The collapse resulted in three homes being condemned, two of which were demolished.

It took the county about nine months to repair the collapsed sewer and sinkhole. The bill for the repairs totaled about $70 million.

More: Fixed in Fraser: Sewer pipeline back in action

The sewer that collapsed Dec. 24, 2016, is part of the Macomb Interceptor Drain and is owned by Macomb County.

The sewer line is an 11-foot-diameter pipe that runs 60-feet underneath 15 Mile on the border between Clinton Township and Fraser. It transports sewage from 11 communities and some 40,000 businesses into a network that leads to a wastewater treatment plant in Detroit operated by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

