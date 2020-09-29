Man charged in teen's shooting in Roseville

A man has been charged in connection with an accidental shooting in Roseville last weekend that critically wounded a 17-year-old.

Donovan Harbus was arraigned Tuesday in 39th District Court on two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, police said in a statement.

The first charge is a felony punishable by up to five years of imprisonment. The second is a two-year high court misdemeanor, according to the release.

The shooting was during a gathering Saturday night in a house on the 17000 block of Ivanhoe.

Investigators have said two people were showing each other their illegal handguns when one unintentionally fired a shot, striking a 17-year-old in the head.

"It appears the shooting was accidental by all of the people present," police said.

Harbus, whom police listed as 19, was taken into custody pending the investigation. After reviewing the case with detectives, Macomb County prosecutors authorized charges for the Warren resident.

Judge Kathleen Tocco set bond at $25,000 at the arraignment.

The youth who was shot remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday, police said.