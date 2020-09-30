Warren man gunned down in driveway after knock at the door

Warren — A 32-year-old Warren man was slain in the driveway of his home Tuesday night after responding to a knock on the front door from a man who warned two men were trying to break into his vehicle.

That knock came at about 9:05 p.m. on the 21400 block of LaSalle, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. That's south of Toepfer, west of Gratiot.

Police say the man who knocked is in his early 30s. He advised the victim's girlfriend that two people were in the driveway trying to break into his vehicle, Dwyer said.

The victim went out to check, five gunshots rang out, and the victim slumped, wounded, on his driveway.

Police are reviewing area surveillance camera footage to identify the shooter.

Warren Fire Department took the man to St. John hospital on Detroit's east side, where he died.

The man's death is the seventh homicide of the year thus far in Warren, Dwyer said.