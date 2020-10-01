Man charged in attacks on Black family in Warren asks for forgiveness

A 24-year-old Warren man was arraigned Thursday in connection to attacks on a Black family in Warren, and asked for forgiveness.

Michael Frederick, who is white, was formally charged on nine criminal counts, eight of them felonies, for attacks on the home of Eddie and Candace Hall. Their home was shot at, vehicles had tires slashed and covered with offensive graffiti, and a rock was thrown through their front window.

Frederick, who was arraigned by video before Warren District Judge Michael Chupa, was given a $200,000 cash surety bond. If he sets bail, Frederick will have to wear a GPS tether, said a clerk at the Warren District Court.

Frederick told Chupa that he wanted Eddie and Candace Hall to forgive him and that he acted out-of-character.

“This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin,” he added.

Chupa told him a couple of times not to discuss the case.

Frederick was arrested Tuesday. The charges against him include ethnic intimidation, multiple weapons violations and malicious destruction of property. The case goes back to Aug. 31 when a man fired several shots into the couple's home. The Halls are African-American and have a Black Lives Matter displayed at their home.

The couple became more rattled on Sept. 2 when someone threw a brick through the front window of the home, and wrote obscene language on their truck and slashed the tires.

The suspect lives in the same neighborhood as the Halls. Frederick is also accused of writing "pedofile" on the garage of another residence in the area. He has not been charged in that case.

The Halls, who have a teenage daughter, fled their home and began sleeping in hotels out of fear for their lives. A $3,000 award was announced by police in the case and they said they received a tip leading to the suspect.

Warren Public Safety Commissioner William Dwyer said Wednesday federal charges could come in the case. Dwyer said his officers maintained surveillance, put up a pole camera in the area and passed out fliers.

The police said they recovered a mask, clothing and shoes allegedly worn by Frederick during the crimes. Dwyer said the suspect admitted to using a gun, which he said he found in his garage.

"He confessed to all of the crimes (in both instances)," said Dwyer on Wednesday at a news conference with the Halls announcing the arrest and charges. "Hate crimes such as these will not be tolerated in the city of Warren."

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts echoed the police commissioner saying "in this city we do not "tolerate ... racist terrorism" adding that the police department "got the bad guy (and) the bad guy in this case was a racist terrorist."

Frederick is due back in Warren District Court on Oct. 13.