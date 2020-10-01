Woman dead in Eastpointe shooting

Eastpointe police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Wednesday.

Officers and fire officials were called to a home on Rein on a report that a woman had been shot, authorities said in a statement.

"Our personnel made the scene and observed a female victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound," according to the release.

A person of interest was immediately taken into custody without incident, police said. Other details were not released.

"Our detectives are working on the case to determine what had occurred," police said. "Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family."