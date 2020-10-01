Police: 2 people found slain in south Warren

Warren — Just a day after Warren recorded its seventh homicide of the year, the city had its eighth and ninth homicides Thursday, police said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the deaths were reported about 10 a.m. on the 2200 block of Otis. That's south of Nine Mile and east of Dequindre.

Police had gotten a search warrant around noon, Dwyer said. The victims' family members have not yet been notified and Dwyer declined to identify them by sex or age.

Police do not believe the double-homicide on Otis is not connected to the Wednesday shooting death of a 32-year-old man outside his home.

Wednesday:Warren man gunned down in driveway after knock at the door

That shooting, on the 21400 block of LaSalle, took place about 6.5 miles east of the crime scene on Otis, south of Nine Mile and west of Gratiot.