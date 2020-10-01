Roseville girl killed, Eastpointe teen arrested were dating, police say

Eastpointe — A 17-year-old girl from Roseville was shot fatally Wednesday night in Eastpointe. Police say the suspect is her boyfriend, 17, who is under arrest pending charges.

The fatal shooting was reported about 4 p.m. on the 23000 block of Rein. That's north of Nine Mile, east of Gratiot. Police arrived to find the girl dead, a gunshot wound to her chest.

They arrested a 17-year-old Eastpointe boy they have since identified as her boyfriend. As of Thursday they have not named the victim or the suspect.

Eastpointe police say they will meet Friday with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to seek charges. If charges are issued, the arraignment could happen Friday afternoon.