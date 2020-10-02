Eastpointe teen charged in Wednesday fatal shooting of his girlfriend

Eastpointe — A 17-year-old Eastpointe man has been charged in the fatal shooting Wednesday of his girlfriend, police said.

Rayquan Taylor was arraigned Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on four charges stemming from the Roseville woman's death, they said.

The charges include manslaughter, a 15-year felony; manslaughter-causing death by aiming a weapon with intent but without malice, also a 15-year felony; and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, each punishable by two years in prison.

A judge ordered him held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Oct. 20.

Police accuse Taylor of shooting and killing his 17-year-old girlfriend Kira Seymour on Wednesday at a home in the 23000 block of Rein near Gratiot and Nine Mile.

Authorities said police officers arrived at the home and found the teen dead with a gunshot wound to her chest.

