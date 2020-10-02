Warren double homicide is connected to burned body in Detroit

Warren — The victims of an "execution-style" double homicide Thursday in Warren — a 28-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy — are connected to the victim who was found in a burned vehicle in Detroit earlier that morning, police said Friday.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Warren and Detroit police departments are conducting a joint investigation to find those responsible.

At about 10 a.m. Thursday, the double homicide victims were found slain in a home on the 2200 block of Otis, which is south of Nine Mile and east of Dequindre.

Earlier that morning in Detroit, about 2 a.m. on the 2100 block of Hyde Park, firefighters extinguished a vehicle to find a man's badly burned body. He had been shot in the head.

The authorities found him in a Kia Sorrento, a rental car with Massachusetts plates.

Dwyer said that man is the female victim's boyfriend, and the father of the 6-year-old boy.

Warren and Detroit police will give a joint press conference at Warren police headquarters at 10 a.m.