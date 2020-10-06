Pup killed, owner wounded in Roseville attack

Roseville — Two dogs fatally wounded a puppy Monday in Roseville and attacked its owners and others who tried to help, police said Tuesday.

A 45-year-old woman was walking her 10-month-old Beagle, Bella, near Frazho and Kathy at about 6:20 p.m. "when they were unexpectedly attacked by two loose dogs," authorities said in a statement.

As the canines bit the woman and her puppy, others nearby rushed to their aid, according to the release.

"A 69-year-old male resident of Roseville fought with the dogs, getting bitten himself, while saving the female resident from sustaining more severe injuries," police said. "A 32-year-old female resident of Roseville also interceded and was bitten several times."

The pet owner was transported to a hospital for treatment of puncture wounds and lacerations to her legs and arms. Bella, who was treated at the scene, died from her injuries.

The man and woman who interceded refused medical treatment at the scene.

Officers could not find the dogs, which witnesses described as pit bulls. One was reddish brown, weighing about 60 pounds. The other had black fur and weighed about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Roseville police detectives at (586) 447-4506.