Police: Owner 'cooperative' after fatal Roseville dog attack

Roseville — Police in Roseville said Thursday they had identified the owner of the dogs that killed another dog and attacked its female owner Monday, and that person is talking with police.

"The owner is cooperating with our detectives," said the statement from Roseville Police Department.

Police did not offer any information about the owner's identity.

At about 6:20 p.m. Monday, in the area of Frazho and Kathy, east of Hayes, police say a 45-year-old woman was walking her 10-month-old beagle, Bella, when two large dogs attacked the pair.

One of the dogs is a reddish-colored pit bull weighing 60 pounds. The other is a black pit bull weighing 120.

The two dogs killed the smaller dog, police said, and also bit the woman, who was left with "several puncture wounds and lacerations" on her arms and legs.