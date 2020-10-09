Crime Stoppers adds to rewards in slaying of 6-year-old

The reward for tips in an execution-style shooting in Warren last week that left a 6-year-old dead is rising, officials said Friday.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced it is offering up to $8,500 for information leading to an arrest in Tai'Raz Moore's death.

The figure includes $2,500 from the group and $6,000 from the Rev. Welton Smith, pastor at Detroit's New Life Family Church.

More contributions are expected, Crime Stoppers officials said. Those follow a $6,000 pledge from Detroit rapper Trick Trick.

"I don’t think anybody that has a heartbeat wasn’t affected" by the slaying, Smith told reporters during a news conference Friday. "... This is actually too far."

Moore and Isis Rimson, 28, his father's girlfriend, were found slain Oct. 1 in a basement in a home on the 2100 block of Otis. The child's father, Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found dead the same day in Detroit. Police have linked the three deaths.

The slayings sparked condemnation from the top cops in both cities. A joint task force with Warren and Detroit police is investigating.

A GoFundMe campaign for the 6-year-old's funeral has raised more than $30,000.

Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield also planned a vigil Friday.

"We need to come together to lift this family up in prayer and also to answer this Call to Action to stop violence in the Detroit area," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or at www.1800speakup.org.