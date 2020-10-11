Husband kills wife, then himself, Warren police say

The Detroit News

A husband shot and killed his wife, and then turned a gun on himself in Warren on Saturday night, police said.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the Hazel Park couple, who were going through a divorce, talking in a car around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station at 23011 Hoover Road near Nine Mile.

Police believe the husband, 52, shot his wife, 43, in the head and then shot himself, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

The couple died after being transported to a nearby hospital. Their names were not immediately released.

Police said there had been a previous domestic violence call to the couple's home.