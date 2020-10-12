Warren PD 'anticipates major announcement' Tuesday in double homicide

Warren — Police in the Macomb County suburb of Warren say they are close to announcing progress in the Oct.1 double homicide of a 6-year-old boy and a 28-year-old woman. An announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

"I anticipate making a major announcement in the case tomorrow," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Monday, when asked for an update on the case. "That's all I feel comfortable saying today."

Detroit police arrived at a home in the 2100 block of Otis at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 1, a Thursday to make a death notification, after the body of a man was found "burned beyond recognition" in a vehicle on Detroit's east side earlier that morning.

The victim was found in a rented vehicle with Massachusetts plates. Further investigation identified the victim as Tukoyo Moore.

When police arrived at the home on Otis, the door was open, police said.

Detroit police called their counterparts in Warren to conduct a wellness check, and during that check police they found Isis Rimson, 28, and the boy, Tai'Raz Moore, 6, shot dead in the basement.

The boy is the son of Moore, but not the woman.

Dwyer has said previously that police would ask the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute the case and to seek the death penalty.

"When you murder a 6-year-old child, the person or persons responsible deserve the death penalty," Dwyer said.

Dwyer had cited the killing of a witness as a possible federal connection, but declined to elaborate which of the victims was a witness.

Federal officials have said they will consider it, provided there is a federal interest.

"The murder of a child is a horrible crime," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider weeks ago. "In order for a murder case to be charged federally, there must be a connection to federal law. At this very early stage, we are still gathering evidence about that."