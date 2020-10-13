Suspect arrested in slayings of boy, 6, and woman in Warren, man in Detroit

Warren — Police have arrested a man they suspect in three Oct. 1 homicides in Detroit and Warren, and expect to make the case for charges to the county prosecutor on Tuesday, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will decide what charges, if any, should be filed.

Monday:Warren PD 'anticipates major announcement' Tuesday in double homicide

Dwyer had said in the early hours of the investigation that police would seek federal prosecution to include the possibility of seeking the death penalty.

"When you murder a 6-year-old child, the person or persons responsible deserve the death penalty," Dwyer said at the time.

Oct. 2:'We want the death penalty': Feds evaluating whether to prosecute Warren homicides

"Truly evil. Unthinkable," he added Tuesday.

Dwyer had cited the killing of a witness as a possible federal connection but declined, both on Oct. 2 and on Tuesday, to elaborate how that relates to the case.

Dwyer said he would talk later Tuesday with the office of U.S. Attorney for Eastern District, Matthew Schneider, on the possibility of seeking federal charges "at a later date."

Federal officials have said they would consider it, provided there is a federal interest.

The suspect was arrested on Friday at a home in West Bloomfield, Dwyer said. He said police would go into additional detail Tuesday afternoon at a 3 p.m. press conference at Warren Police Department headquarters.

Three murders in two cities

At about 2 a.m. Oct. 1, the Detroit Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Hyde Park. That's on the city's east side, north of East Lafayette, east of St. Aubin.

Firefighters extinguished a vehicle that was ablaze and found a man's body with a gunshot wound to the head, but "burned beyond recognition."

Oct. 1:Detroit police investigate body burned 'beyond recognition'

The vehicle was a 2020 Kia Sorrento, a rental with Massachusetts plates. Investigators identified the victim as a man named Tuyoko Moore.

Later in the morning, Detroit police investigators visited a Warren home about 11 miles north of the homicide scene to make the death notification. But when they arrived at the home on the 2100 block of Otis, south of Nine Mile, east of Dequindre, a door was ajar.

Detroit police called counterparts at Warren Police Department, who conducted a wellness check and found the bodies of Isis Rimson, 28, and Tai'Raz Moore, 6, in the basement.

Both had been shot in the head, "execution-style," as Dwyer described it.

Police believed the three slayings were connected, and immediately formed a joint task force of investigators from both Warren and Detroit police departments.