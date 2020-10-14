Man accused of carjacking woman, holding her against her will in Eastpointe

Eastpointe — A 42-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman Monday and holding her at her apartment against her will now faces five charges in the incident, police said.

Johnny Jackson, of Eastpointe, was formally charged Wednesday in 38th District Court with carjacking, a felony punishable by life in prison; unlawful imprisonment, a 15-year felony; receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, a 10-year felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a 5-year felony, and possessing a firearm during a felony, a 2-year felony, according to authorities.

A judge set Jackson's bond at $750,000.

Police said officers were called at about 3 p.m. Monday to an apartment building on Nine Mile near Dale Avenue between Gratiot and Hayes avenues to respond to a report of a woman being held against her will.

They learned the woman was being held in her home by a man who she did not know. The man was armed with a handgun, officers also learned.

Police surrounded the building and were able to contact the woman on a phone.

At some point, the woman managed to escape her apartment and run to officers, authorities said. Once she was safe, officers arrested the man inside her apartment without incident. They also recovered a handgun.

Investigators later determined the suspect, identified as Jackson, had carjacked the woman from an Eastpointe gas station the previous day. He then allegedly forced her to take him to her apartment. The woman was able to notify a relative who contacted Eastpointe police, officials said.

Jackson absconded from parole on Sept. 11, 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He has several criminal convictions, including being a prisoner in possession of a weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and armed robbery,

