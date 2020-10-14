Police: Argument sparks shooting in Eastpointe; 1 hurt, 2 arrested

Eastpointe police have arrested two people in a shooting Wednesday that left a man wounded Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 17000 block of Veronica about 3:27 p.m. following a report that gunshots were fired in the neighborhood, police said in a statement.

Arriving at the scene, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, according to the release.

A witness reported the people involved drove off. "Moments later, our officers located the suspect vehicle and subsequently arrested two male occupants," police said.

Investigators learned one of the men was acquainted with the victim.

"Allegedly, there was an argument outside the residence that resulted in gunfire," police said. "The case is in the initial phases at this time and no further information will be released."

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not released Wednesday night.