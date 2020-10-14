Warren man, 19, dies after motorcycle crashes into pick up truck in Clinton Township

A 19-year-old Warren man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pickup truck Tuesday in Clinton Township, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was traveling south on a motorcycle on Little Mack in a subdivision south of 15 Mile between Gratiot and Groesbeck Highway at about 3:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

Police said the motorcycle rider struck the truck as the pickup was turning west onto Finley.

The Warren man sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died, officials said.

They said the truck's driver was not injured in the crash.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Clinton Township Police at (586) 493-7890.

