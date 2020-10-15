Roseville councilman arraigned on drug charges

The Detroit News

Clinton Township — A Roseville city councilman accused of cocaine possession and maintaining a drug house was formally charged with the crime Wednesday.

Charles Frontera, 32, is scheduled to appear Oct. 26 in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township for a probable cause hearing, according to court records.

He has been charged with possessing less than 25 grams of a narcotic/cocaine, a four-year felony, and maintaining a drug house, a two-year misdemeanor.

Michigan State Police officials referred questions to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Frontera's attorney, Vince Manzella, said Thursday he is not commenting on the case.

Frontera is a small business owner and was re-elected to a second term on Roseville’s City Council last year, the city's web site said.

According to television news reports, the charges stem from a Michigan State Police raid at Frontera's home in February.